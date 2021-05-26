Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-26

Rain will continue to move in from the southwest tonight with the best chances for seeing additional precipitation across our southern counties. As rain falls it will cool the air around it dynamically, and as such it would not be surprising to see some snow mixing in by tomorrow morning, although accumulations seem unlikely, perhaps on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most, and frost could be possible. A Frost Advisory has been issued and a Freeze Warning for the Turtle Mountains. With widespread cloud cover, high temperatures will only reach the 40s by tomorrow afternoon across the southern half of the state! Further north, temperatures should climb into the 50s and low 60s with some clearing by later in the day. Temperatures begin to rebound Friday and into the holiday weekend, with chances for rain returning late Friday. The majority of the upcoming holiday weekend appears to be dry with mostly sunny skies.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder