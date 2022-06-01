Look for a few passing clouds overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s. As low pressure to our northeast retrogrades back closer to our area, it will tighten the pressure gradient as high pressure remains to our west. This will mean that winds will strengthen again out of the northwest by daybreak tomorrow, especially across our northeast. Temperatures tomorrow will warm close to early June averages again, as daytime highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will weaken by Friday as high pressure builds in overhead. This will also give us continued sunshine into the weekend with temperatures staying at or slightly below average. Slightly cooler temperatures and chances for rain will close out the latter half of the weekend with more rain possible into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder