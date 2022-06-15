Showers and strong winds will remain with us overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s. Although slightly weaker, winds will remain quite strong out of the northwest through the day tomorrow as temperatures warm into the 70s. By Friday, the big story will become the heat as an upper-level ridge in the jet stream amplifies over the Northern Plains. Highs in the 80s will be noted to end the week, but many will feel temperatures well into the 90s Saturday and Sunday. It’s not out of the question that a number of locales could hit triple digits. While we stay mostly dry through the first part of the weekend, chances for rain will begin to increase by Sunday along with slightly cooler temperatures next week.