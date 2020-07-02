Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storms this evening will end quickly later tonight as the sun sets, and we’ll be left with a mostly clear night with lows in the 50s and low 60s. A weak cold front will push through our area tomorrow. Behind the front, highs will reach the 80s with easterly winds. Meanwhile, out ahead of the front strong southerly winds will develop, increasing heat and humidity. Thunderstorms will likely form along the front by the afternoon, and some of these will have the potential to reach severe levels. Chances for thunderstorms will return Friday and through the weekend, with daytime highs at or above average as a warm and active pattern continues into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hazen Astros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Astros Baseball"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on what's to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on what's to come"

Watford City Tornado Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Tornado Shelters"

Heartview New App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartview New App"

Corn Rootworm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corn Rootworm"

Isaak Motion Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Hearing"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Bismarck Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Shooting"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss