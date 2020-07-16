Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

High pressure will build into our south tomorrow, giving us sunny skies with a northwesterly breeze. Highs will climb into the 80s for most after dipping into the 50s tomorrow morning. By Friday, temperatures climb into the 90s for many as a southeasterly wind develops in response to an approaching surface low and trough. In addition to warmer temperatures, humidity levels will increase leading to large amounts of instability in the atmosphere. An upper-level system moving overhead will trigger thunderstorm development by the afternoon, with severe weather possible. Although a few rain showers and perhaps thunderstorms will linger through the weekend, temperatures will drop back to, if not cooler than, seasonal averages. A warm-up is looking more likely through the beginning of next week, with more chances for rain by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

