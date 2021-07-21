Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-21

With a restaurant that bills itself as Bismarck's second-oldest, KX News stopped by Scotty's Drive-In for a taste of nostalgia.

It opened in September of 1964.

"This was my first date I had. Back in 1968 my dad would take me here and we would be outside eating on the picnic tables, and feeding the birds fries. So, you have just lots of memories and dating, marriages," said Kurt Dilger, the owner of Scotty's Drive-In. "The first burger place they ever went to. This was their after-school spot, stuff like that. There's just lots of memories here."