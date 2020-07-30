Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-29

Isolated thunderstorms will wind down tonight with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect a hot day tomorrow with daytime highs into the 90s for many. An area of low pressure at the surface may aid in the development of thunderstorms by the afternoon, mainly across northwest parts of the state. An incoming cold front Friday will increase thunderstorm chances slightly, but the bigger factor will be cooler temperatures this weekend. Expect sunny skies, relatively light winds, and temperatures only reaching the 70s for a majority of the viewing area. Winds and temperatures will increase slightly as we head into the next work week, with the next chance for rain arriving Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

