Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-8

While a few showers or even a thunderstorm may for this evening, we’ll be looking at a mostly clear night with temperatures falling back into the 50s for many. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a breezy northwest wind at times, driven by an upper-level low centered to our north. Daytime highs will reach the 70s and low 80s tomorrow, with highs pushing further into the 80s by Friday. At the same time, an upper-level system will approach from the southwest, again increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. The weekend appears to be mostly dry and warm, with persistent chances for rain returning by Monday and through the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

