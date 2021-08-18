Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-18

Cooler air is moving in behind a front and will allow temperatures to drop down into the 50s for many overnight. Tomorrow will be a cooler day with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s and increased cloud cover. The one exception may be across our southeastern counties where temperatures will once again rebound into the 90s. Rain chances will increase tomorrow, especially by later in the day as upper-level energy arrives. By Friday, temperatures will be below average with highs in the 60s for many and good chances for continued widespread rainfall. We’ll feel a rebound in warmer weather this weekend and another chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder