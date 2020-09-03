Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-2

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cold front sweeping through our area this evening will quickly exit to the southeast and bring rain chances down with as it does so. Skies will clear, and expect overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Although winds may weaken slightly, it’ll remain a breezy night. Stronger northwest winds will stick around tomorrow, and it’ll be a noticeably cooler day with high temperatures in the 60s to the northeast and 70s elsewhere. High-pressure building in will keep us dry into the weekend, and temperatures will climb. In fact, a number of neighborhoods may feel the 90s again before a strong cold front pushes through our area once more. The timing of this front is still in question, with a later-arriving front meaning a warmer day Sunday. In any case, expect much cooler temperatures and increased chances for precipitation by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Northwoods League

Westhope/Newburg Volleyball

Legacy Football

USPS and the Elections

Fire in Downtown Mandan

LGBTQ+ Flag at Minot City Hall

First Responder Money

Need for Poll Workers

Weather Station Update

Burleigh Human Service Zone LEadership Update

Active Shooter

Mask Making

Locker Use

Mandan Football

Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/2

National Preparedness Month

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/2

Wednesday's Forecast: Very windy & hot

NDC SEPT 2

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss