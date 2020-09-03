Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-2

The cold front sweeping through our area this evening will quickly exit to the southeast and bring rain chances down with as it does so. Skies will clear, and expect overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Although winds may weaken slightly, it’ll remain a breezy night. Stronger northwest winds will stick around tomorrow, and it’ll be a noticeably cooler day with high temperatures in the 60s to the northeast and 70s elsewhere. High-pressure building in will keep us dry into the weekend, and temperatures will climb. In fact, a number of neighborhoods may feel the 90s again before a strong cold front pushes through our area once more. The timing of this front is still in question, with a later-arriving front meaning a warmer day Sunday. In any case, expect much cooler temperatures and increased chances for precipitation by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder