Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-23

Most temperatures will fall into the 40s tonight with mostly clear skies. A warm front will lift across the state tomorrow, bringing more warm temperatures. Many locales will see daytime highs in the 80s by the afternoon and breezy southerly winds. Another cold front moves in tomorrow night and will bring slight chances for rain overnight, mainly across central portions of the state. A cooler day will be in store Friday behind the front, and temperatures will continue to cool from there, with much more late-September weather this weekend. In the upper-levels, the jet stream will become quite strong and amplified across the continent. This will set us up for a number of windy days and a few more chances for rain, with the best chances possibly coming Monday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder