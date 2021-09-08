Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-8

With low humidity and clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40s for many into the early morning hours, making for a chilly start to Thursday. An upper-level ridge will begin to build overhead tomorrow, allowing temperatures across our western counties to reach the 90s by the afternoon. Further east, expect daytime highs in the 80s, with everyone in the viewing area under abundant sunshine. Friday looks to be the hottest day of the forecast period for many, and afternoon temperatures back in the 90s will be likely. A front will bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages this weekend with slight chances for rain and increased cloud cover. The best chance for rain may arrive on Monday before a drier pattern emerges by the middle of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder