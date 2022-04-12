Drier air as seen on the water vapor imagery is moving in to southern ND right now and that will shut down or greatly limit the snow in the southern part of the state. For tonight, from the far southwest up towards the northcentral, more snow will fall and might even be heavy at times overnight. For tomorrow, the south will begin to see wraparound snow but it won’t be quite as heavy.
