While we could still use the moisture in our ranch and farmland, another storm will arrive on Easter Sunday. The heaviest snow is likely going to be north of Lake Sakakawea with some locations getting at least another 6″ of snow. You can’t rule out some heavier snow around Bismarck but the better chances are farther north.
