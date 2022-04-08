We still look to be on track for a major spring storm next week. Unless the storm makes a fairly dramatic change in its course or intensity it will be a high-impact storm with a lot of snow and a lot of wind. Travel will be difficult or impossible if we really get slammed. Being 5 days out is too early to believe anything specific, but 5 days out is not too early to prepare. Just in case.
