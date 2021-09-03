Dry and Sunny Weather Heading Into the Holiday Weekend

Temperatures tonight will tumble down into the 40s and 50s with clearing skies and light winds as high pressure continues to build in. As we head into the holiday weekend high pressure will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast, with slowly warming temperatures and westerly winds. Expect highs in the 70s and low 80s tomorrow. Labor Day itself looks to be the warmest day of the forecast period, as widespread highs well into the 80s will be noted. Chances for rain look minimal through much of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder