There will be a decent chance of a little rain or a thunderstorm on Saturday although rain totals will be fairly light. There may be a few locations with a half-inch to an inch, but without gulf moisture as part of this next storm, amounts will be much lighter than the last several storms.
One Minute Forecast
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter