Drying Out and Turning Sunny

The North Dakota Department of Human Services offers a comprehensive behavioral health crisis response system, available 24/7, for North Dakotans who are experiencing a mental health crisis or other emotional challenges.

Dialing the three-digit line, 211 will connect callers to a specialist trained to handle various scenarios.

Situations can range from anything like substance use disorder or any other mental health concern.

Brad Brown with West Central Human Service Center says with this new system, they will be able to do more than talk over the phone.