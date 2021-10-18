Enjoy the warmth because it won’t last

Today: Increasing high clouds with temperatures warming to the 60s and 70s. Most wind will stay light out of the west and SW at 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy as lows fall back to the 30s. Wind will become northerly as a dry cold front passes through. North winds 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: A dramatic cool down behind the cold front as afternoon temperatures will only rise to the 40s. This will also more than likely be the windiest day of the week as northerly winds will increase to 20-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

Wednesday: A chance for rain and snow in the far south. As of now, the track looks to stay south of Bismarck. Highs stay seasonably cool and in the 40s.