Even Colder Tonight But Conditions Will Improve Tomorrow.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Even colder temperatures are forecasted for tomorrow morning especially in the north. With the frigid air and a little breeze, we will have some wind chills at least 40 below zero again tomorrow morning. There will be a bit of a warmup tomorrow where most of us will have temps go back up above zero. Then we should have some snow late tomorrow night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.