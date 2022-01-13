Everything you need to know about the impending snowstorm

Today: Today we will have cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures ranging from the teens in the northeast to the 30s in the far west. A wintry mix will arrive today in northwest North Dakota. This afternoon, expect rain, freezing rain, and snow around the Williston area. Light westerly winds will become southeasterly at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Evening/Tonight: Snow will move throughout the state by early evening with freezing rain and snow favored west of highway 83. A glaze of ice is possible by Friday morning. Wind will increase from the east to 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 25 miles per hour. Heavy snow is favored east of highway 83 where, by morning, we could already see three to five inches.

Friday: Snow will continue for much of North Dakota on Friday. The heaviest snow amounts will fall east of highway 83 where many could see six or more inches of accumulation. The highest amounts of snow will fall around Jamestown. Northerly winds will increase to 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting to 30 to 35 miles per hour. The strong wind will make for reduced visibility from blowing snow as well as travel concerns from drifting.

