Overview: A hot and muggy afternoon will prime the atmosphere for strong to severe storms this afternoon through the overnight. Highs will heat to the 80s with dew points in the 70s. This will make for very sticky conditions all afternoon.

Timing: 3 pm to around 1 am.

Threats: Tennis ball size hail, 70 mph wind, tornadoes and flash flooding.

The hatched area over the hail potential map means there is a high chance for significant hail.



This map shows the areas that will see a chance at heavy downpours. Flash flooding will be a big concern.

