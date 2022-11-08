BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A major snowstorm will impact much of North Dakota. The impacts depend on where you’re located. If you’re in southern and eastern ND, you’ll have the highest impacts.
Wednesday: Light to moderate snow will move through NW and north central ND. Light accumulation is possible.
There’s also a chance for freezing rain in the Bismarck area and for most of SE North Dakota starting as early as the morning hours.
Thursday: This will be the most hazardous day for travel as the snowstorm moves through the state. Wind gusts could top out over 50 MPH creating blizzard-like conditions.
Prepare for widespread high snow amounts and blowing/drifting snow. Hazardous travel and possibly road closures are possible on Thursday. Wherever you need to be on Friday, you’ll want to make sure you’re there by Wednesday.