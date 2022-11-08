BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A major snowstorm will impact much of North Dakota. The impacts depend on where you’re located. If you’re in southern and eastern ND, you’ll have the highest impacts.

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow will move through NW and north central ND. Light accumulation is possible.

Snow projections for Wednesday, 11/9/22.

There’s also a chance for freezing rain in the Bismarck area and for most of SE North Dakota starting as early as the morning hours.

Ice will continue to add up overnight into Thursday morning for much of SE North Dakota.

Thursday: This will be the most hazardous day for travel as the snowstorm moves through the state. Wind gusts could top out over 50 MPH creating blizzard-like conditions.

Here’s what the radar could look like throughout the day on Thursday.

Prepare for widespread high snow amounts and blowing/drifting snow. Hazardous travel and possibly road closures are possible on Thursday. Wherever you need to be on Friday, you’ll want to make sure you’re there by Wednesday.