Everything you need to know about the weekend rain & snow chances

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies as highs warm back to the 50s and 60s. Increasing high clouds ahead of low pressure will bring chances for rain tonight through much of Saturday. East winds will increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to over 30 MPH at times, especially in the west. With the strong wind and low relative humidity, we now have a Red Flag Warning in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT.

Tonight: Increasing clouds from the west with rain chances in far western ND. Easterly winds will stay around 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Saturday: A very dynamic system will move through the state bringing a chance for rain and even snow. Highs pressure in Canada will be the culprit behind why Minot and the NE may be missing out on the rain. Most of the precip will fall through western and south-central ND. There’s also the possibility that inside this system, it could generate enough cold air to bring pockets of snow. While significant snow accumulation will be tough, it can make for reduced visibility concerns.

Here’s a look at the moisture potential through early Sunday:

The KX Storm Team will be working around the clock to bring you their latest research on this rain/snow potential. You can stay up to date on any changes here: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/