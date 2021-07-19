Extreme heat and severe storm chances

Today: Dangerous heat with a Heat Advisory from noon until 9 PM CDT. Heat index values could get as high as 105°. Actual air temperatures will range from the 90s to the 100s. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. Southerly winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Warm lows in the 60s and 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some could be severe with large hail and damaging wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a small chance for showers and storms. Highs return to the 90s. SE winds 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.