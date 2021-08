Today: Hot and hazy. Temperatures will heat to the triple digits for most. The fly in the ointment will be the smoky skies. That could dampen our temps slightly. Winds from the west and SW will be around 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy smoke. Lows in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy conditions. South winds 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Another very hot day filled with smoky conditions. Widespread triple digits with a slight chance for showers and storms. Southerly winds 10-20 MPH.