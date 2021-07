Today: Hazy sunshine with highs heating to the 90s and 100s. The hottest temps will be in southern ND. Mainly easterly wind around 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies with warm lows in the 60s. Easterly wind 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: A few clouds but it will be hot and hazy. Widespread triple digits with southeasterly winds 10-15 MPH.