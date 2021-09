Today: Extreme heat for September standards. Highs will rise to the 80s and 90s with light west and south winds.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with more heat. Possible record-breaking afternoon highs as we all heat to the low to mid-90s. Low relative humidity and strong southerly winds will bring fire weather concerns. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for SW ND.