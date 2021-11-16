Extreme wind lasts for a few days

Today: Increasing wind and decreasing clouds. A High Wind Warning is in place for all of western ND through 6 PM Wednesday evening. Westerly winds will increase to 30-40 MPH, gusting to 40-65 MPH. Highs will be achieved early in the day as the cold front responsible for the wind will cool temperatures slightly through the afternoon. Midday highs will warm to the lower 40s and lower 50s. By 5 PM, many areas will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight: Wind sticks around and will actually increase after midnight for central and eastern ND. A secondary cold front drops in from the north and brings a slight chance for scattered snow. NW winds will range from 30-40 MPH, gusting to 60 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning light snow showers. NW winds 30-40 MPH, gusting to around 60 MPH. The High Wind Warning gets extended into eastern ND until 6 PM. Colder daytime highs in the 20s and 30s will feel more like single digits and teens with the extreme wind.