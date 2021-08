Today: Mostly sunny and cool as our highs will only rise to mostly the 70s. Winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: A mostly clear sky, with the exception of the far southwest. Lows will be some of the coolest we’ve seen this season with widespread 40s. NW winds will decrease to light and variable.

Friday: A rebound to the 80s with partly cloudy skies. WNW winds 5-15 MPH, gusts to 25 MPH.