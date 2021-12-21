Falling Further Into Winter

A few locales in our far northeast will fall below 0, otherwise looks for lows in the single digits and teens above. Tomorrow’s temperatures continue to climb and we’ll be feeling highs in the teens across our north to lower 40s back to the southwest. A warm front will lift through our area by tomorrow evening increasing chances for snow, especially across our north where light accumulations will be possible. Temperatures Thursday will warm even further with an outside chance for rain and snow before a sharp cold front arrives early Christmas Eve. There will again be a chance for light accumulating snow late Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. Temperatures look to fall well below average behind the cold front, with very cold weather expected this holiday weekend and then through the rest of December.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder