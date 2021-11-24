Falling temps and patchy freezing drizzle

Today: Light snow is pushing southeast with patchy freezing drizzle to follow throughout the morning. Highs were achieved early in the day and mainly in the upper 20s to around 30°. But this afternoon, most will drop to the teens by 5 PM. NW winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tonight: The coldest widespread lows of the season with mostly single digits to around 10°. NW winds 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Clouds in western ND with a better shot at sunshine in eastern ND. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s. Southerly winds could get slightly breezy at 10-20 MPH.