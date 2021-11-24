Falling temps and patchy freezing drizzle

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Light snow is pushing southeast with patchy freezing drizzle to follow throughout the morning. Highs were achieved early in the day and mainly in the upper 20s to around 30°. But this afternoon, most will drop to the teens by 5 PM. NW winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tonight: The coldest widespread lows of the season with mostly single digits to around 10°. NW winds 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Clouds in western ND with a better shot at sunshine in eastern ND. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s. Southerly winds could get slightly breezy at 10-20 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.