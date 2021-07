The graphic is simply a radar estimate and is not as accurate as a rain guage. It will however show you where the heaviest rain fell and if you look at the legend you can get a good idea of how much rain fell.

The latest drought monitor was released Thursday and when you look at where the heaviest rain fell, it will certainly help. It WON’T however end the drought but it will help things green up a bit and give some water to crops across the west.