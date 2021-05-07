Finally some rain! But some of us will miss out.

Long-awaited rain will move in overnight. There will be a lot of dry air to overcome but most areas south and west of the Missouri River should have the rain arriving at some point in the morning hours.

When you look at the forecast temperatures tomorrow, you may notice all the blue on the map along with colder temperatures than where you see the green contours and the warmer temperatures. This is another indication that there will be more rain west of the Missouri River because the heavier rain will cool the air. There might even be some snow tomorrow as well

