Today: Partly cloudy skies with scattered rain and storms lingering through the afternoon. Highs warm to the 60s with southerly winds to 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A chance for showers and storms early on with clearing into the morning. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s. South winds to 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: A sunny start with increasing clouds through the afternoon. A slight chance for sprinkles with highs back in the 60s and 70s.