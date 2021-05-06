Fire concerns today with soaking rain on the way

Today: A clear start to the day with a few clouds associated with a cold front will move through this afternoon. Highs return to the 60s with NW winds increasing to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH. A Red Flag Warning has been issued due to the relative humidity values that could drop to the teens combined with strong wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows falling back to the 20s and 30s. Easterly winds will be strong early in the night and relax by morning.

Friday: A clear and mostly sunny start with a few high clouds moving in by the afternoon and late day. Highs will be back in the 50s and 60s with breezy easterly wind around 10-20 MPH.

Saturday Rain: An upper atmospheric trough will bring soaking rain chances for many on Saturday. Some areas could see a rain/snow mix as temperatures cool. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid-50s.

