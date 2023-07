Smoke will reduce while Boy Scout Troop 425 in Minot, North Dakota hosts its annual car wash and yard sale on Saturday, July 15th from 9 am to 2 pm at the Congregational Church of Christ, located at 430 North Broadway. I’d like to give a special thanks to Mandan Mary Stark Grade School for inviting the KX Storm Team to help teach students. We had a wonderful time making clouds in a bottle, shared with us by the North Dakota Gateway to Science.