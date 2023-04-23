





With severe weather season around the corner, it’s time for the KX Storm Team to share simple ways you can be prepared. In this article, you’ll find a few ways you can get involved and learn more in order to stay prepared instead of scared. First, it’s helpful to know that warnings are issued when dangerous weather is already happening. Watches mean it’s a good time to watch the radar and forecasts because they are issued when dangerous storms are likely to occur later.

Severe weather is classified as one or more of the following:



-Hail 1″ in diameter or larger

-Wind 58 mph or greater

-Tornado





If you’ve ever seen snow or rain totals and thought it did not represent your area, we could use your help. CoCoRaHS observers have been increasing the number of weather stations across different countries, providing forecasters and researchers with additional data allowing for a more precise forecasts. If you’d like to participate in this network, you will need a high-capacity 4” diameter rain gauge.





There can be times when radar shows rain or snow and people on the ground can see that it is dry. One reason for this is that in some cases, satellites and computers are working together to create images based off clouds in the air. For more precise detail we would use information from a ground radar, but they don’t exist everywhere. Sometimes the spaces between radar domes is so large that there are gaps where entire towns and cities do not have proper coverage. One of the best ways we can decipher between true and false radar images is by checking ground reports. The Citizen Weather Observer Program (CWOP) is a volunteer-based network that allows owners of personal weather stations to share their station’s live data with the National Weather Service, emergency managers, wildland firefighters, and Universities worldwide.





SKYWARN courses are offered by National Weather Service employees around the nation. Free, family-friendly, hour-and-a-half discussions are scheduled through the month of May, across North Dakota. The purpose is to teach people how to identify dangerous storms and understand the best ways to stay prepared during severe weather.



If you’re interested in attending check out the list of courses:



Monday, May 1 (7 pm Mountain Time)

Stark County Session in Dickinson

City of Dickinson Public Safety Center, 2475 State Ave N, Dickinson, ND 58601, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Thursday, May 4 (6:30 pm Central Time)

Morton County Session in Mandan

Mandan Rural Fire Department, 3014 34th St NW, Mandan, ND 58554, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Monday, May 8 (7 pm Central Time)

Ward County Session in Minot

Ward County Administration Building, 225 3rd St SE, Minot, ND 58701, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Tuesday, May 9 (7 pm Central Time)

Stutsman County Session in Jamestown

Law Enforcement Center 205 6th St SE, Jamestown, ND 58401, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Wednesday, May 10 (630 pm Central Time)

McLean County Session in Underwood

City Hall Underwood, 88 Lincoln Ave, Underwood, ND 58576, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Monday, May 15 (7 pm Central Time)

Pierce County Session in Rugby

Fire Hall 1410 ND-3 South, Rugby, ND 58368, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Wednesday, May 17 (7 pm Central Time)

Ward County Session in Kenmare

Kenmare City Hall, 5 3rd St NE, Kenmare, ND 58746, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Thursday, May 18 (7 pm Central Time)

Mountrail County Session in Stanley

Courthouse 101 N Main St, Stanley, ND 58784, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Monday, May 22 (7 pm Central Time)

Sheridan County Session in McClusky

Ambulance Service Building 311 Main St S, McClusky, ND 58463, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Wednesday, May 24 (7 pm Central Time)

McKenzie County Session in Watford City

100 3rd St NE Watford City Intermediate School Media Room (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Thursday, May 25 (Details pending)

MHA Nation Session

more details»copy to my calendar

Tuesday, May 30 (7 pm Central Time)

McLean County Session in Garrison

Garrison Fire Department, 120 Central Ave NE W, Garrison, ND 58540, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Monday, June 5 (6:30 pm Central Time)

Williams County Session in Williston

3429 4th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801, USA (the new emergency operations center / old airport terminal) (map)

more details»copy to my calendar

Tuesday, June 13 (6:30 pm Mountain Time)

Dunn County Session in Killdeer

Killdeer City Hall 165 Railroad St SE, Killdeer, ND 58640, USA (map)

more details»copy to my calendar