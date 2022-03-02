Today: A Dense Fog Advisory in western ND will last until 12 PM CST. Patchy freezing drizzle and a slight chance for scattered snow today with highs ranging from the teens to the 30s. NE and easterly winds around 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Light snow for mainly SW and south-central ND. Freezing rain is possible in far SW ND around Bowman county. Cold lows in the single digits and teens.

Thursday: Light snow will lift north throughout the day and bring a trace to 2″ of new snow accumulation. Highs stay in the teens, 20s, and 30s. Easterly winds 10-20 MPH.