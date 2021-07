Today: Hazy and sunny skies with highs in the 80s and 90s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms could bring severe weather. Some of the strongest storms could bring golf ball size hail and 70 MPH wind. Most of the wind today will be NW at 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 60s. NW wind 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny skies and not as humid. Highs heat to the 80s and 90s. NW/W winds 10-20 MPH.