Friday: Sunshine & Warmth Is Back!

Today: A slow decrease in clouds with eventual afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm to the 60s and 70s. NW wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s. A slight chance for rain. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs in the 70s with westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West/south wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs will heat to the 80s. South wind 10-15 mph.

