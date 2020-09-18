Friday’s Forecast: Increasing haze and warmer temperatures

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with an increase in upper atmospheric smoke throughout the day. Highs will warm to the 70s. SE 10-15, gusts to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze with lows in the 40s and light SE winds.

Saturday: Warmer highs in the 70s to around 80°. Partly cloudy conditions with widespread haze. SE winds 15, gusts to 20-25 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance for showers with warmer lows mostly in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers. Highs return mostly to the 70s with windy conditions. SW 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.