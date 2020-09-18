Friday’s Forecast: Increasing haze and warmer temperatures

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with an increase in upper atmospheric smoke throughout the day. Highs will warm to the 70s. SE 10-15, gusts to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze with lows in the 40s and light SE winds.

Saturday: Warmer highs in the 70s to around 80°. Partly cloudy conditions with widespread haze. SE winds 15, gusts to 20-25 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance for showers with warmer lows mostly in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers. Highs return mostly to the 70s with windy conditions. SW 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/18

Friday's Forecast: Increasing haze & warm temperatures

Road to Recovery: Helping the helpless

FURRY FRI SEPT 18

NDC SEPT 18

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Velva Football

Project FindSafe

YHF

Kids of Incarcerated Parents

Jail Population

Thursday, September 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Lemonade Stand

Park Vandalism

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/17

Vinyl Returns

Velva Orchard

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss