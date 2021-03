Today: Mostly cloudy and overcast today as highs will return to the 40s to around 50°. Light NW wind and dry conditions.

Tonight: A slight chance for light rain/snow. Lows in the 20s with NW wind.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a small chance for light snow in the morning. Highs will return to the 40s and 50s. NW wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs warming to the 60s. A strong southerly wind at 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.