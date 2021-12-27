Frigid Air Sticking Around

Temperatures will remain bitterly cold tonight, dropping into the teens and 20s below 0 by tomorrow morning. An area of low pressure moving across our southeast will bring additional snow to our southeastern counties, with widespread accumulations of 1 to 3″ possible. Bitterly cold air will stick around tomorrow as high temperatures will “climb” into the teens and single digits below 0, although a few neighborhoods across the southwest may warm above 0. These temperatures readings will stay consistent through the week, as many locations across our area will remain below 0 for the rest of the week. There will be very slight chances for snow through the week, although chances for anything significant look minimal. Data suggests that the next chance for near-average temperatures won’t be until the latter half of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder