Today: A rain and snow mix will continue for much of the morning. Light snow accumulation through the morning in our northern counties will melt rapidly as highs warm to the 40s. NW winds will increase to 20-25 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH. A few scattered rain showers could linger through the afternoon.

Lows will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s across much of central and western North Dakota.

Tonight: A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 AM until 9 AM due to temps falling to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Expect partly cloudy skies with decreasing NW wind to 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: A few scattered showers are possible with cold daytime highs in the upper 40s. NW winds 10-15 MPH.

A chilly weekend is ahead for North Dakota with a bigger warm-up next week.

