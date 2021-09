Today: A mostly clear and cool start as the morning lows in the 30s and 40s turn into 60s and 70s later today. Southerly winds will stay around 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. Gusts combined with low relative humidity will spur fire concerns in the west this afternoon.

The Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 1 PM and lasts until 8 PM CDT.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and not as cool with lows mainly in the 40s and 50s. SE winds 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Hot and dry as we rise to the 80s and 90s. South winds 10-20 MPH.