Temperatures will be the coldest tonight, nearing low 30s in the north and mid-30s in the south. Friday morning some frost is likely. It will be most abundant near damp ground and south of waterways. By Friday afternoon temperatures will reach the 70s in northwest North Dakota and closer to the mid-60 for the rest of the state. The warmer air and clearer skies will be apparent when the wind shifts to being out of the south. Friday night south wind will be passing the entire area and allow temperatures to be much warmer over the weekend.



There’s a chance for a few sprinkles on Saturday but overall it will be a sunny weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The next chance for rain is the middle of next week. Similar to this week, and hopefully without the smoke, we will have scattered rain and thunderstorms with mostly sunny conditions while another cold front passes by on Wednesday.