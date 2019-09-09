Get Ready For A Soggy Workweek!

Today: Overcast, rainy and cool. Soaking rain continues to lift north throughout the day with cold daytime highs in the 50s and 60s. The easterly wind will become breezy at around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. New rainfall could total between .25″ and .75″.

Tonight: Rain chances diminish by morning with cloudy skies and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight warm-up to the 60s. Only a 20% chance of rain as wind will stay lighter from the north at around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing rain chances throughout the day with cold daytime highs in the 50s. East winds will become a little gusty at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.