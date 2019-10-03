Get Ready For A Temperature Roller Coaster

Today: Partly sunny as clouds will decrease slowly in the west today. Highs return to the 40s with a few 50s in the west along the Montana border. The northwesterly wind stays light at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s. Increasing southeasterly wind overnight 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs will return to the 50s with a few 60s in the southwest. The wind stays strong out of the southeast at 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

