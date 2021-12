Today: Afternoon sunshine as daytime highs will be in the teens and 20s. Westerly winds 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the single digits and teens. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance at evening snow in northern ND. Highs will return to the teens, 20s, and 30s. NW winds 5-10 MPH.